Goodbye Hot Dogs And Pizza: The Gas Station Chain Fans Seek For Sushi Instead
Whether you're picking snacks for a long drive or popping into the nearest convenience store for something to munch on at home, gas station food doesn't have to be unthinkably bad. Gas station hot dogs are no longer getting any slack, and there might now be some hope for sushi to become a warmly-embraced food at QuickTrip across the country, too.
QuickTrip has a solid reputation as far as being one of the gas station chains with the best food, and sushi is a recent grub to be added to the list of things it stocks. It appears to have been introduced to QuickTrips sometime around mid-2025 and has captured the attention of curious sushi-lovers since, even convincing some to scratch sushi off the list of items you should never buy from gas stations. The brand that QuickTrip stocks is Moji Sushi, whose story stretches back to 2010.
While you can grab Moji Sushi from your nearest QuickTrip, it isn't the only place to pick up this pre-made sushi. It is sold in Circle K, Pilot Flying J, Walmart, Lidl, Costco, WinCo Foods, Schnucks, and more. At QuickTrip, the cost is approximately $7 for a box of eight sushi rolls.
Is QuickTrip sushi worth it, according to shoppers?
While not exactly gourmet-level, QuikTrip's Moji Sushi boxes do come with packets of ginger, wasabi, and soy sauce. There are several different versions of sushi the gas station stocks, including Classic California Rolls and Spicy Crab Rolls. The reviews for the sushi vary, with some enjoying the flavors and others feeling like the sushi doesn't quite hit the mark. One shopper on TikTok commented that the sushi is super flavorful: "I will tell you, this is the best sushi I have ever eaten and I have tasted many. The spicy crab is the tastiest of all." Some say that the sushi is decent and made better with bit of that wasabi, but the portion size is not filling enough.
Admittedly, not everyone is onboard and ready to try gas station sushi, which is often thought of as risky. Even while some trust QuickTrip, the idea of eating sushi from a gas station is still a concern for them: "No convenience store on the planet does things better than QuickTrip. Still won't consider sushi there," said one Facebook user. While this hesitation may come from the idea of eating potentially raw seafood that has been sitting on the shelves for a while, that is one less thing to worry about since Moji Sushi is fully cooked. What the popular gas station also gets right is offering sushi in snug packaging that is designed so that the rolls don't move around in the container, meaning you won't have to worry about your meal during the drive.