Goodbye Hot Dogs And Pizza: The Gas Station Chain Fans Seek For Sushi Instead

Whether you're picking snacks for a long drive or popping into the nearest convenience store for something to munch on at home, gas station food doesn't have to be unthinkably bad. Gas station hot dogs are no longer getting any slack, and there might now be some hope for sushi to become a warmly-embraced food at QuickTrip across the country, too.

QuickTrip has a solid reputation as far as being one of the gas station chains with the best food, and sushi is a recent grub to be added to the list of things it stocks. It appears to have been introduced to QuickTrips sometime around mid-2025 and has captured the attention of curious sushi-lovers since, even convincing some to scratch sushi off the list of items you should never buy from gas stations. The brand that QuickTrip stocks is Moji Sushi, whose story stretches back to 2010.

While you can grab Moji Sushi from your nearest QuickTrip, it isn't the only place to pick up this pre-made sushi. It is sold in Circle K, Pilot Flying J, Walmart, Lidl, Costco, WinCo Foods, Schnucks, and more. At QuickTrip, the cost is approximately $7 for a box of eight sushi rolls.