It Doesn't Matter What People Say. We'll Always Defend Gas Station Hot Dogs

Like all communities that appreciate something beautiful, the foodie scene is not without its share of snobs who turn their nose up at those who still find comfort in fast food and processed snacks. Though it's easy to take cheap shots at food that hasn't been prepared by a five-star restaurant, there's something both rebellious and honest about proclaiming one's affection toward so-called "junk food" — which is why it's time to declare our undying love for gas station hot dogs.

There are myriad reasons to die on this particular hill, and all of them are tied to keeping one's sense of culinary nostalgia intact. Hot dogs are the gastronomic bedrock of the backyard cookouts, camping trips, and baseball games that defined our formative years. They have also been there for many of us when our folks simply couldn't afford anything else. And with increasing inflation being a constant shopping consideration, modern consumers are eating more hot dogs than ever. That said, there will always be something comforting about the nostalgia factor that feeds our souls while a sizzling hot dog feeds our bodies.

Gas stations and convenience stores are the only places where you can get a hot dog no matter where you are or when that craving hits. On top of being a 24/7 hit of pure nostalgia, there are a few other things gas station hot dogs get really right. Let's get into it, shall we?