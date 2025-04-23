It Doesn't Matter What People Say. We'll Always Defend Gas Station Hot Dogs
Like all communities that appreciate something beautiful, the foodie scene is not without its share of snobs who turn their nose up at those who still find comfort in fast food and processed snacks. Though it's easy to take cheap shots at food that hasn't been prepared by a five-star restaurant, there's something both rebellious and honest about proclaiming one's affection toward so-called "junk food" — which is why it's time to declare our undying love for gas station hot dogs.
There are myriad reasons to die on this particular hill, and all of them are tied to keeping one's sense of culinary nostalgia intact. Hot dogs are the gastronomic bedrock of the backyard cookouts, camping trips, and baseball games that defined our formative years. They have also been there for many of us when our folks simply couldn't afford anything else. And with increasing inflation being a constant shopping consideration, modern consumers are eating more hot dogs than ever. That said, there will always be something comforting about the nostalgia factor that feeds our souls while a sizzling hot dog feeds our bodies.
Gas stations and convenience stores are the only places where you can get a hot dog no matter where you are or when that craving hits. On top of being a 24/7 hit of pure nostalgia, there are a few other things gas station hot dogs get really right. Let's get into it, shall we?
Hot dog rollers and condiment bars
Though hot dogs are often seen prepared on a grill or heated up in boiling water, the best way to cook them involves direct application of consistent heat. When you pop into your local gas station and see those little frankfurters spinning serenely on rows of hot dog rollers, that's exactly what is happening. Not only do these rollers make the hot dogs nice and toasty, but they also keep them at a consistently hot temperature throughout the day. Let's face it, we've all gotten lost in a hypnotic trance watching those glistening frankfurters spin in an eternal circle.
In addition to perfecting a low and slow cooking method, have you seen the complementary condiment bars that most gas stations have? Everything you need to whip up your favorite hot dog variation is typically on hand. Obviously, you have the original trifecta of ketchup, mustard, and relish, but these days you can add everything from pico de gallo to sauerkraut to chili — and it's all included with the price of the hot dog.
Since gas stations are the unofficial waypoints of weary travelers across the country, it's comforting to know that you can get some hot, highly customizable food wherever your journey happens to take you. The sooner we all admit that gas station hot dogs are far superior to what the food snobs would have us believe, the happier we'll all be as a result.