Is Gas Station Sushi Really Risky To Eat?
When it comes to buying fresh sushi, we've been taught to steer clear of certain establishments. But is it actually risky to eat sushi from a gas station or grocery store, or just another baseless stereotype? To find out, we sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Will Coleman, creator of the canned cocktail brand On The Rocks and author of the cookbook "From Cart to Kitchen." According to Coleman, choosing to eat raw fish always comes with its risks, so tread lightly. "When you're eating raw fish, across the board, it's a risk... no matter if you're eating omakase or from the gas station."
To ensure what you're eating is safe, Coleman says paying attention to how the sushi is prepared matters most, regardless of the place that you're buying from. "It is great to see that quality food safety happening behind the counter, and making a decision based off of that," he said. Are the employees wearing hairnets? Do they seem confident in their craft? These are some questions you should be asking. "When I'm in a grocery store and I'm near the prepared food area, I'm definitely looking first at dress code. I want to see hair and beards covered up. I need to see gloves, and I better see an apron nearby," Coleman said. These are some base signifiers that quality control and food safety are a priority at this establishment, which are paramount when you're looking to buy raw fish.
The look of the fish matters too
If you can't see the sushi being made, take a look at the packaging instead. You can safely prepare sushi only so far in advance. Make sure it's still fresh — especially if you're saving sushi to eat the next day. "I'm definitely looking at, from a visual standpoint, when the food was packaged," Will Coleman said. When was the sushi made, and what is its sell-by date? That information matters. "If that sticker isn't even on there, I'm not buying it," Coleman said.
The next step in determining the safety of your sushi is how the fish itself looks. "Is it bright? Is it chilled? You want your fish to be bright and vibrant, not dark and discolored," Coleman explained. "To the touch, you don't want it to be sticky or slimy or anything like that." Similarly, the rich should be firm and white, never mushy or grey.
While Coleman says these factors matter everywhere, he admits to feeling the most confident ordering from places he knows employ the experts. "I am extra nosy when I'm getting my sushi from the grocery store," he said. Still, he's not above taking a risk. "I've had great supermarket sushi for $8 that left me satisfied." If you're still unsure, Coleman said it's best to prioritize your peace of mind. On days like that, get the veggie roll instead.