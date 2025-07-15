Is Gas Station Sushi Really Risky To Eat?

When it comes to buying fresh sushi, we've been taught to steer clear of certain establishments. But is it actually risky to eat sushi from a gas station or grocery store, or just another baseless stereotype? To find out, we sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Will Coleman, creator of the canned cocktail brand On The Rocks and author of the cookbook "From Cart to Kitchen." According to Coleman, choosing to eat raw fish always comes with its risks, so tread lightly. "When you're eating raw fish, across the board, it's a risk... no matter if you're eating omakase or from the gas station."

To ensure what you're eating is safe, Coleman says paying attention to how the sushi is prepared matters most, regardless of the place that you're buying from. "It is great to see that quality food safety happening behind the counter, and making a decision based off of that," he said. Are the employees wearing hairnets? Do they seem confident in their craft? These are some questions you should be asking. "When I'm in a grocery store and I'm near the prepared food area, I'm definitely looking first at dress code. I want to see hair and beards covered up. I need to see gloves, and I better see an apron nearby," Coleman said. These are some base signifiers that quality control and food safety are a priority at this establishment, which are paramount when you're looking to buy raw fish.