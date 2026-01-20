Not Every Part Of A Lobster Is Edible And Many People Learn Too Late

There's a famous scene in the 1984 movie, "Splash," where Darryl Hannah's character, Madison, picks up a cooked lobster and tears into it like it's a sandwich, chowing down shell and all to the horror of her date and fellow restaurant goers. Madison's excuse, of course, is that she's secretly a mermaid totally unfamiliar with lobster-eating etiquette. But when it's your first time eating lobster — a whole lobster, not just the tail — it can be tough to know how to go about it. While Madison the mermaid could eat the whole lobster thanks to her aquatic biology, humans can't eat every part. Now, not eating the shell should be obvious (though you can use the shells to enhance your favorite seafood stock recipe). But not everything beneath the lobster shell is edible, and the truth is some people don't learn this until after they've already eaten the parts you shouldn't touch.

It all starts with understanding how to crack open a lobster and what to look for within. Aside from crab, (here's what you need to know about buying, preparing, and cooking it), there aren't really any other meals that require a level of hands-on dissection like lobster. While you're pulling out that succulent, white lobster meat from the shell, you'll want to avoid the gills (those feathery structures), the vein (the dark stripe down the tail), the stomach, and the tomalley, aka the lobster liver and pancreas. All are considered inedible, albeit for different reasons.