The Cheesy Technique To Make A Humble Baked Potato Shine

Start with washed and dried potatoes. Damp potatoes won't crisp properly, similar to how not drying your veggies is an avoidable kitchen mistake that's ruining your food. Cut the potatoes lengthwise to create two halves. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper so you can grate your cheese in piles without worrying about it sticking. Add a few pats of butter and nestle potatoes on top, white side down. Consider oiling the skin side of the potato and give it a shake of black pepper. You might want to avoid extra salt, since there's some present in the cheese.

Parmesan is a great contender for cheesy baked potato halves. It's a classic combination, plus parmesan is among the prime picks for a shattering finish, as anyone who has made Parmesan crisps can attest. A little garlic powder or a sprinkle of herbs de Provence can add a lot of flavor. Cheddar is another great option (any cheese you can turn into a crisp should work) and give it an edge with smoked paprika or even crumbled bacon. Start with the oven temperature you'd use for an ordinary baked potato but begin checking for doneness at around half the time it would usually take. The potato should release easily from the parchment, and the cheese should be as rigid as a crème brûlée once ready to serve. Plate cheese-side up, split the potato halves open, and top them with all of your usual favorites for a special departure from the expected.