How To Avoid Soggy Bread In Your French Onion Soup

Soup season is officially upon us. And while you're dusting off those jotted-down soup recipes for new and traditional dishes alike, it's completely possible that some of the finer details might slip through the proverbial cracks. With a dish such as the celebrated French onion soup, every little delicate feature matters. There's perhaps no soup quite as satisfying and soul-enriching than French onion soup when it's done right. But alternatively, there's perhaps no soup more disappointing than a shoddily-assembled French onion soup — and a big player in determining the quality of your experience is the bread.

French onion soup, like many dishes, has the potential for pitfalls along its cooking and preparation process. This starts from how you prepare your onions and goes all the way to the final layering of your bread and cheese. No one wants soggy bread in their soup, but thankfully there's a super simple and quick way to avoid this. All you've got to do is take your bread pieces, cover them in some oil and broil them in your oven. Keep an eye on them — they'll crisp up in about two or three minutes — and just like that, you've got warm, crispy bread that'll resist getting soaked and soggy from your soup!