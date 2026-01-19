The Potentially Misleading Cookware Set Costco Shoppers Are Returning

Name a cooking surface more durable, versatile, or long-lasting than cast iron, we'll wait. Whether you're the lucky heir of a generations-old heirloom or choosing to rid your kitchen of forever chemicals and non-stick teflon, the unique benefits of cooking with cast iron are numerous.

Unfortunately, as resilient, non-toxic, and easy to use as good cast iron cookware should be, not all of it is created equal. And some Costco shoppers have learned this the hard way after purchasing a set of cast iron cookware that's catching heat, for all the wrong reasons. The Tramontina three-piece Cast Iron 7-quart Deep Kadai and Flat Tawa Cookware Set, made by the more than 100-year old cookware brand, is being called out for false advertising by some unhappy customers.

As expected from one of America's most economical retailers, the set is an attractively priced steal at first glance — consisting of a 7-quart wok-like kadai and flat tawa, two pan shapes often used in Indian and South Asian cooking, for $59.99. Disgruntled customers though have noted that despite being described as pre-seasoned, the cookware is rough and quick to rust. Similar reviews appear on the Costco listing and on Reddit, with more than a handful of users sharing that they chose to apply their own seasoning before use. Others, who likely took the product listing at its word and assumed the pans were ready to use out of the box, shared pictures of barely used and already rusted over cookware.