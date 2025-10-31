Why Chocolate Is So Expensive (And How Researchers Might Put A Stop To Rising Prices)

If you've been wondering why chocolate is so expensive, you're not alone. According to data from the Groundwork Collaborative think tank, the prices of Halloween candy are 10.8% higher in 2025 than they were in 2024. While the United States has placed tariffs on some of the top countries for cacao harvesting and processing — including Ivory Coast, which produces the most cocoa globally — the recent price increase for chocolate has another culprit.

Crop diseases have been devastating the cacao plant (Theobroma cacao) in recent years. To make matters worse, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that up to 40% of the world's cacao beans are lost to pathogens, particularly the Phytophthora species. This destructive fungus is responsible for the black pod disease (also called brown rot), which spreads rapidly over the pods and leaves them black and rotten during periods of excessive rain. That's why, to rescue one of humanity's most cherished indulgences, Penn State scientists stepped in and turned to gene-editing to make cacao plants disease-resistant.

In a 2025 paper published in the Plant Biotechnology Journal, the research team, led by Mark Guiltinan, Ph.D., a professor of plant molecular biology in the university's College of Agricultural Sciences, revealed that they had successfully edited the TcNPR3 gene using the revolutionary CRISPR-Cas9 technology. This particular gene suppresses the cacao plant's natural defenses and makes its immune response less effective. "Our research team targeted the gene TcNPR3 because we learned from earlier studies that it acts as a molecular 'brake' on the plant's natural defense system," Guiltinan shared with Penn State.