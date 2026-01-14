Aldi's Iron Tabletop Caddy Costs Less Than $10 And Looks Like A Luxury Kitchen Find

Aldi is a popular grocery store for affordable ingredients; on average, it's the cheapest grocery store in the country. But it also sells some household and kitchen items for a steal, including an iron kitchen caddy that will don your dining room table with a little bit of luxury. And the best part of this find: It's only $10.

Aldi is often launching new kitchen or food products, like those on our list of the best Aldi finds for January 2026. One item that we've stumbled upon is the Crofton Iron Tabletop Caddy, which you can order on the retailer's website. It might also be available in-store depending on your location. At 10.24 inches tall by 10.24 inches wide, this caddy can hold food items you might serve with a meal, such as condiments or salt and pepper, or other kitchen essentials like napkins and cutlery.

Its sleek black appearance means it can also be placed in other parts of the home without clashing with existing decor, and while Aldi's website doesn't list colors, one shopper on Facebook found a version of the caddy in white. Place it on the bathroom counter to hold jars of cotton swabs, cotton balls, or some hand lotion. Add it to the center of your coffee table, where it can store the TV remote to ensure you never lose it, some coasters for easy access, or even a few single-serve bags of snacks for movie night. For the low price, you can buy more than one to keep in the kitchen and other parts of the home.