Don't Skip These Best New Aldi Finds In January 2026
The new year is here, whether you are ready for it or not, and that means new goals, new opportunities, and a whole new year of great Aldi Finds. These items, which are part of a genius Aldi marketing strategy that lets customers enjoy a weekly rotating selection of limited-time, often seasonal products, are a great way to keep your grocery list, as well as your snacks and meals, from ever getting boring.
Aldi Finds usually cover the gamut of products, like great bartender finds to fun holiday-themed decor and household goods. This January's Aldi Finds feature some enticing culinary delights that promise to be exciting, delicious, and gone way too soon. We've done the hard work of tracking down what items to expect and curated a list of the top finds you won't want to miss to start off your new year with a culinary bang.
Mama Cozzi's Cauliflower Crust Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Cauliflower makes a great substitute for a range of carb-heavy dishes, and pizza crust is thankfully no exception. Mama Cozzi's products are frequently featured on previous Aldi Finds lists — remember October treats like ghost-shaped pizza? January's find uses cauliflower for a gluten free crust and adds roasted vegetables to keep its vegetable theme going strong.
At just $4.99 for an 11.8-ounce pizza, it's a great deal that will be available starting on January 7.
Sundae Shoppe No Sugar Added Gelato
Aldi is no stranger to gelato, an Italian frozen dessert that is similar to, yet still quite different from ice cream. But while options like Mixed Berry Gelato and Triple Chocolate Gelato are Aldi regulars, January's Aldi Finds will include a no sugar added option.
This item, which is expected to retail for $3.79, will be available starting on January 7.
Simply Nature Organic Tart Cherry Juice
Aldi's line of Simply Nature products includes everything from fresh meat to dried cereal and everything in between to give customers delicious and healthy organic and/or non-GMO grocery choices. This January, the German grocery chain will be offering an antioxidant-rich and vitamin-packed — not to mention full of sweet deliciousness — tart cherry juice.
You can pick up a bottle of this juice for $5.69 starting on January 7.
Simply Nature Organic Gluten Free Chicken Tenders
Kids and adults can both agree that breaded chicken tenders are yummy. And when they are organic, pre-made, and simply need to be pulled out of the freezer and popped in the oven, they make for a convenient and delicious meal. This 22-ounce bag of breaded, frozen, all-white meat tenders are non-GMO, antibiotic free, gluten free, and made with 100% all-natural chicken.
You can grab a bag for $8.99 starting on January 7.
Choceur Love Around the World Chocolate
This little box of chocolates is the perfect find for an early Valentine's Day gift. At just under four ounces, the Love Around the World chocolate box won't break the bank while you take an international tour of chocolate truffles. Choceur is known for its decadent yet affordable Belgian chocolate that comes in a variety of flavors, including white, milk, and dark chocolate, and this sampler pack lets you try a bit of everything.
Selling for $4.99 a pack, you can pick up these treats starting on January 14.
Simply Nature Acai Fruit Bowl
Simply Nature makes another appearance on January's "Can't Miss" list with this frozen fruit bowl. Organic and non-GMO, this 6.1-ounce bowl contains a creamy blend of acai, raspberries, and chocolate at 140 calories per serving. You can top each bowl off with your favorite toppings, from crunchy granola or chopped nuts to additional bits of fresh fruit.
These bowls will be available for $3.29 starting on January 14.
Barissimo Cupid's Brew Coffee Collection
Barissimo's assortment of single serving coffees are the perfect gift for Valentine's Day thanks to the adorable pink heart-themed packaging and delicious flavors like brown sugar, white chocolate, strawberry shortcake, and chocolate caramel. Each of the 12 coffee cups included are compatible with Keurig and similar cup-style brew machines.
This coffee collection will be available for $7.99 starting on January 14.
Moser Roth Belgian Raspberry Truffles
Aldi carries an assortment of Moser Roth chocolates, offering a wide variety of flavors. This limited-edition offering features rich raspberry-flavored chocolate truffles coated in a light dusting of delicate cocoa, adding an extra layer of decadence to these Belgian chocolate treats.
Retailing for $3.49, this 8.81-ounce package of chocolate truffles will be available starting on January 14.
Appetitos Crab Rangoon or Cream Cheese Wontons
Crab rangoon and cream cheese wontons are a popular appetizer in restaurants, and being able to pull some out of the freezer and make them any time is a real treat.
Six-ounce boxes of Appetitos Crab Rangoon and Appetitos Cream Cheese Wonton will be available for just $3.69 starting on January 21.
Clancy's Buffalo Wing or Parmesan Garlic Kettle Chips
A bag of crunchy kettle chips is practically irresistible when you are in the mood for a snack, and Clancy's line of chips and popcorns available at Aldi give you plenty of flavors to choose from. This January, the Aldi Finds list includes a couple of limited-edition flavors that we wish would become full-time residents of the store's snack aisle.
Grab some Buffalo Wing or Parmesan Garlic, available starting on January 21 for $1.99.
Fremont Fish Market Bavarian Pretzel Breaded Shrimp
Keeping a bag of breaded shrimp in the freezer is a smart move so you can cook up a delicious meal in a pinch. When those shrimp are breaded in Bavarian pretzel crumbs, you've got a dish that will put a unique twist on that classic and can be cooked up with minimal mess in the air fryer.
At just $5.99 for a 10-ounce bag, you can stock your freezer starting on January 28.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Crunchy Rice Rolls
The Crunchy Rice Rolls made by Fusia are gluten free, fat free, and full of satisfying crunch. Crunchy rice snacks let you indulge in a guilt-free snack thanks to their low calorie content. A single package includes eight rolls, so there are enough for you with enough to share with a friend.
You can grab your own for just $2.99 starting on January 21.