10 Small Gestures Restaurant Servers Seriously Appreciate

Going to restaurants for a meal prepared by someone else and served to you without having to get up from the table is one of life's little pleasures. We all know how to be a good guest at someone's house, but interestingly enough, not everyone knows how to be a good customer at a sit-down restaurant. It's nothing we can't learn, though. As it turns out, there are a handful of small gestures that restaurant servers seriously appreciate. When you make the effort to execute them, it not only gets you the best service possible but also ensures you are not the butt of anyone's joke at the end of the night (yes, servers gossip about their customers — shock, gasp!). I should know. Yours truly worked as a server and bartender for 20 years.

Many of the 10 recommendations you find below are particularly important when servers are especially busy. However, don't let these tips feel daunting. Just treat your server like a real person, not the help, and being a great customer is easy. Oh yeah, and whatever you do, don't tell your server you know the owner. Even if you do, this line is used all of the time, and it's typically not the full truth (just because you met them once, doesn't mean you know them). If you make this faux pas, you can pretty much guarantee the servers will be laughing about it in the kitchen.