How To Tell If A Restaurant Special Is Worth Ordering

Many restaurant-goers have a habit of ignoring the specials. Often, it's because diners familiar with a menu already know what they like and like what they know. However, it's also a common myth that restaurant specials are dishes made from old or even nearly expired food that the establishment is hoping to sell before having to throw it out. Usually, this isn't true, but a special may not look exactly like what's on the regular menu either. For instance, a limited-time dish might be a restaurant's way of trialing a potential permanent item, but it's tricky to know when to try one yourself.

For help with spotting a special worth ordering, we spoke exclusively with Taylor Hester, the Executive Chef of Roman restaurant Roscioli NYC and a participant in City Harvest's BID 2024: CHTV! event on October 29, 2024. (Every year, the New York City nonprofit hosts a sampling of restaurants around the city to raise funds to feed people experiencing food insecurity.) According to Hester, uncommon dishes should have uncommon ingredients: "A restaurant special should be driven by something like seasonality or a product that is limited because of a small window or availability or demand." If a restaurant uses rare or seasonal ingredients in limited-time specials, it's a good sign that the ingredients are fresh and that you're ordering a unique dinner you genuinely couldn't get during other parts of the year.