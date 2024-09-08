Why You Should Think Twice Before Stacking Empty Plates At A Restaurant

It might be the most hotly-debated question among servers: Is it okay for customers to stack their plates once they're done eating? Multiple viral TikToks have addressed this question, but unfortunately, there isn't a single, clear-cut answer. However, there are right and wrong places to stack your plates, and right and wrong ways to do it, if you must.

Before you stack your plates, keep in mind that it can cause extra work for the restaurant staff. While it's usually done by customers who mean well and just want to help the server, plates can often be piled up unevenly, causing more problems than if the server had just cleared the table normally, such as the risk of dropping dishware. Similarly, leftovers can get mashed up in the stack, making the pre-stacked plates gross and awkward to handle.

At the same time, it's certainly possible to find servers who do appreciate it. For example, if a server has to awkwardly lean over customers to grab empty plates, maybe that's a situation where it would be more appropriate. Plus, a flustered, overworked server may simply appreciate the plates being stacked if it saves them a few seconds (although it would be wrong to assume all servers prefer this).

