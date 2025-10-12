The Not-So-Subtle Sign Your Restaurant Server Wants You To Leave

There are occasions when a restaurant server may directly ask a table to leave. This is usually when the restaurant is doing multiple seatings, and the table needs to be free for the next reservation, particularly if you've reserved the worst time for dinner. Naturally, any decent restaurant should inform you of potential time conflicts when you sit down. But without that time crunch, servers are often reluctant to ask customers to leave — even when it's getting late and the restaurant is closing. There are often signs you're lingering too long at the restaurant, and in the name of politeness, it's worth watching out for them.

Generally speaking, if the restaurant staff are cleaning and packing up, it's time for you to pay and head out. The exact approach varies, but many servers start with non-intrusive tasks, such as closing the bar or counting the cash. Unless you're sitting right by the bar, this might not be the most obvious hint, although you'll get a couple of clear signs before it starts. If a server asks for any last drink orders or requests payment immediately so they can balance the books, that means they're about to start the end-of-day tasks. Sure, they might give you permission to hang out after paying, but don't take that as an open-ended invitation to keep chatting for hours — especially if you're the lone customer in the restaurant.