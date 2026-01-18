The High-Protein Aldi Staple You Should Be Adding To Your Lunch Rotation
It can be difficult to craft lunches that meet all of your nutrition goals. This can commonly be the case when it comes to protein intake. Incorporating well known protein-rich items like yogurt, cottage cheese, and lean meats is certainly one way to up your overall intake. But you may not have realized that Aldi carries another unassuming source of viable protein: Next time you're in store, check out L'oven Fresh's Red Pepper Hummus Protein Wraps.
These come in packs of six for just $3.29, and feature the savory, delicious flavor of red pepper hummus which will not only add some intrigue to your next meal, but a whole extra 12 grams of protein per wrap. This nutrition boost is just one benefit; these wraps are also high in fiber (14 grams per wrap), therefore making them a nutritionally feasible way to upgrade your weekly lunch rotation.
The great thing about these wraps is that you can customize them to complement a variety of different cuisines. You could use them to make a burrito-style meal with fresh vegetables, beans, and cheese, or try making a cheese quesadilla. You may even opt for a deli-inspired wrap with lunchmeat and pickles. Just don't forget that you can have too much protein. As it turns out, a protein surplus can actually lead to health risks like heart disease. So if you're already making protein-rich meals, make sure to properly factor in the 12 added grams from these wraps so as to not overdo it.
What customers say about Aldi's protein wraps
Aldi's red pepper hummus wraps have pretty solid reviews from shoppers for the most part. One customer on TikTok mentioned that the wrap is "really good, has a little kick to it". Meanwhile, another reviewer on Facebook revealed that these wraps are a must-try and you can find them in Aldi's bread aisle, adding that "I made a wrap with the cranberry chicken salad, stuffed with lettuce. That's all. It is amazing!" So not only are you able to customize this item with homemade fillings, you can also pick up some ready-made options while you're at Aldi for an even quicker lunch.
While many reviews highlight how flavorsome and protein-rich these wraps are, not everyone is convinced. Another customer noted that the wraps are "a little dry" and ranked this product a four out of 10. If you find you have a similar opinion, you could add a bit more moisture to the wrap by incorporating a creamy sauce or additional red pepper hummus for even more protein. Either would make for a nice texture to balance out any dryness.
All said, it's important to note that some foods you think are high in protein actually aren't, like bacon and spinach, for example. But items like Aldi's protein wraps can fill in that gap, which is worth considering when planning your lunch so you can make sure you hit your nutrition goals. And if you're looking to uptick your protein intake even further, try adding more of those high protein vegetables you might have overlooked, like green peas or mushrooms — any of which could make an innovative addition to your next wrap.