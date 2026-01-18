The High-Protein Aldi Staple You Should Be Adding To Your Lunch Rotation

It can be difficult to craft lunches that meet all of your nutrition goals. This can commonly be the case when it comes to protein intake. Incorporating well known protein-rich items like yogurt, cottage cheese, and lean meats is certainly one way to up your overall intake. But you may not have realized that Aldi carries another unassuming source of viable protein: Next time you're in store, check out L'oven Fresh's Red Pepper Hummus Protein Wraps.

These come in packs of six for just $3.29, and feature the savory, delicious flavor of red pepper hummus which will not only add some intrigue to your next meal, but a whole extra 12 grams of protein per wrap. This nutrition boost is just one benefit; these wraps are also high in fiber (14 grams per wrap), therefore making them a nutritionally feasible way to upgrade your weekly lunch rotation.

The great thing about these wraps is that you can customize them to complement a variety of different cuisines. You could use them to make a burrito-style meal with fresh vegetables, beans, and cheese, or try making a cheese quesadilla. You may even opt for a deli-inspired wrap with lunchmeat and pickles. Just don't forget that you can have too much protein. As it turns out, a protein surplus can actually lead to health risks like heart disease. So if you're already making protein-rich meals, make sure to properly factor in the 12 added grams from these wraps so as to not overdo it.