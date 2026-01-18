The Best Place To Shop For Appliances If You Have A Small Home
One of the things that nobody tells you when you're furnishing a small home is how hard it is to find appliances that fit the space. Every inch matters, so it can be heartbreaking to buy the fridge of your dreams only to find out that it doesn't fit, or that it's just too expensive. Many appliance stores seem to cater to shoppers with seemingly unlimited space and funds, which can make driving from store to store in search of the perfect gas range, tape measure in hand, feel especially discouraging. Before you give up, though, consider making a stop at Costco. While the warehouse is best known for super-sized packages of snacks and its iconic food court, Costco also offers a surprisingly solid selection of compact appliances that can work well in smaller kitchens.
We think there are lots of good reasons to shop at Costco for new appliances, but perhaps one of the best is that, like the rest of the store, the selection is curated with a focus on value. Product specifications and pricing are very up front, and there are fewer confusing add-ons than you'll find at traditional appliance stores, making it easier to compare sizes and features without feeling overwhelmed. If you know your prices before you shop, you can often score a great deal — especially in November and December, the best time of year to buy large kitchen appliances. Plus, the store has extended warranties and a famously generous return policy should anything go wrong.
Finding appliances that fit at Costco
Before you head out to your local Costco, take a few minutes to carefully measure the space in your kitchen where the appliances will go — especially the depth. Small kitchens are no place for eyeballing, and you don't want to discover that your new stove is an inch too wide when it's delivered. It's also smart to check the appliance reviews before you shop (here are 13 we think you should avoid). If you're doing some appliance research at home before you shop in store, specify the words "compact" or "small" in your search term to narrow the focus.
For instance, if you're in the market for a fridge, Costco has many slim profile options that can work in a small kitchen, like the GE Profile counter-depth four-door refrigerator. This well-reviewed unit can fit into spaces that are 34 to 36 inches wide. The store has even smaller options, like the LG single‑door compact refrigerator which can get tucked into a space just 25 inches wide. It's also got more than 1,700 five-star reviews. If you're shopping for a freestanding range, Costco carries several models that can fit into a 30-inch width. The Haier gas free-standing range with convection is even more compact and can squeeze into a space that's just 24 inches wide. The store also carries bundles of compact appliances, so it's easy to outfit your place with a stove, fridge, and washer/dryer unit in one purchase. With the right measurements, and a Costco membership, even the tiniest kitchen can be fully equipped.