The Best Place To Shop For Appliances If You Have A Small Home

One of the things that nobody tells you when you're furnishing a small home is how hard it is to find appliances that fit the space. Every inch matters, so it can be heartbreaking to buy the fridge of your dreams only to find out that it doesn't fit, or that it's just too expensive. Many appliance stores seem to cater to shoppers with seemingly unlimited space and funds, which can make driving from store to store in search of the perfect gas range, tape measure in hand, feel especially discouraging. Before you give up, though, consider making a stop at Costco. While the warehouse is best known for super-sized packages of snacks and its iconic food court, Costco also offers a surprisingly solid selection of compact appliances that can work well in smaller kitchens.

We think there are lots of good reasons to shop at Costco for new appliances, but perhaps one of the best is that, like the rest of the store, the selection is curated with a focus on value. Product specifications and pricing are very up front, and there are fewer confusing add-ons than you'll find at traditional appliance stores, making it easier to compare sizes and features without feeling overwhelmed. If you know your prices before you shop, you can often score a great deal — especially in November and December, the best time of year to buy large kitchen appliances. Plus, the store has extended warranties and a famously generous return policy should anything go wrong.