Is Wax Paper Oven-Safe?
Whether you want to catch the drippings from chicken as it cooks or create a nonstick surface for baking your favorite chocolate chip cookies, it's not uncommon to line your baking pan with something that will prevent sticky residue. But you have to be careful that whatever you line that pan with is actually safe at high temperatures. Wax paper and parchment paper are similar in texture and appearance, but they have two different purposes — and wax paper should never be put in the oven.
To the eye, wax and parchment paper have a lot in common, which is why you might think wax paper is oven-safe. However, parchment paper can act as a barrier between your cookies and sheet pan, but wax paper can't. The major difference is that wax paper doesn't have the same heat-resistant coating, so while it's great for acting as a barrier for cold foods to prevent them from sticking together, the paper will melt if it's exposed to high temperatures and could ultimately be a fire hazard. It's still not a bad idea to keep wax paper in your pantry, though.
What is wax paper used for?
Wax paper has a few important uses, including adding a layer of this paper when storing foods in the fridge, creating a barrier to prevent food from sticking together. For example, if you want to store your chocolate fudge that you topped with a caramel drizzle, you might not want to stack the pieces, or the caramel and fudge pieces could all stick together. Add a piece of wax paper in between layers, and it ensures the fudge pieces stay intact and also helps the fudge from drying out.
Wax paper is a good surface for preparing anything that could otherwise make a mess, such as melted chocolate. If you're making chocolate covered strawberries, letting them rest on wax paper makes the process mess-free because the paper is nonstick, and you can toss it in the trash when you're done. Wax paper is also good for storing chocolate covered strawberries, too. And for the purpose of food storage, it works for wrapping sandwiches or placing underneath a pizza to prevent leaks from grease or sauces.
While wax paper should not be used in the oven or under the broiler, it is safe for microwave use. Place wax paper over food as it cooks in the microwave to help prevent food from splattering or to help trap water vapor, which will keep food from drying out.