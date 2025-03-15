Is Wax Paper Oven-Safe?

Wax paper has a few important uses, including adding a layer of this paper when storing foods in the fridge, creating a barrier to prevent food from sticking together. For example, if you want to store your chocolate fudge that you topped with a caramel drizzle, you might not want to stack the pieces, or the caramel and fudge pieces could all stick together. Add a piece of wax paper in between layers, and it ensures the fudge pieces stay intact and also helps the fudge from drying out.

Wax paper is a good surface for preparing anything that could otherwise make a mess, such as melted chocolate. If you're making chocolate covered strawberries, letting them rest on wax paper makes the process mess-free because the paper is nonstick, and you can toss it in the trash when you're done. Wax paper is also good for storing chocolate covered strawberries, too. And for the purpose of food storage, it works for wrapping sandwiches or placing underneath a pizza to prevent leaks from grease or sauces.

While wax paper should not be used in the oven or under the broiler, it is safe for microwave use. Place wax paper over food as it cooks in the microwave to help prevent food from splattering or to help trap water vapor, which will keep food from drying out.