The Reason Joanna Gaines Chooses This Pantry Style Time And Time Again

Fueled by charm, practical advice, and shiplap pixie dust, Joanna Gaines has made an empire for herself and her family by turning everyday properties into alluring bastions of modern luxe. In all her design projects, the kitchen tends to be a focal point, and she pulls out all of the stops to make it feel warm, expansive, and inviting. Gaines' top tips for vintage kitchen remodels include making the space work for you, creating a functional layout, and selecting a neutral color palette. And one old-fashioned element she's gone back to repeatedly on her hit show and in real life (including in her own space) can serve every household in a very personal way: a butler's pantry.

Butler's pantries date back to the 1800s, when well-to-do families had to account for staff who needed both their own workspaces and access to household supplies and servingware. At the time, butlers often had keys to a special storage area, hence the name, where expensive items such as china and silver were stored. Designers like Gaines are bringing these convenient storage areas into modern homes with a hint of contemporary style.

According to a post on Gaines' Instagram, she added her butler's pantry when her son vacated a bedroom near her kitchen. A butler's pantry is often adjacent to the main kitchen space, basically a dedicated overflow area meant for kitchen storage and staging. An accompanying post on the Magnolia blog describes her goals for her own pantry as "tucked-away, inspiring, charming, and creative."