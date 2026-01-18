Get A Better Mozzarella Stick Cheese Pull By Switching Up The Breading
Whether you're snacking on them during a Netflix binge or serving them as an appetizer or side dish, mozzarella sticks are incredibly hard to resist. Coated in breadcrumbs seasoned with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder, dredged in eggs and panko, and then deep-fried until perfectly golden brown, they're undeniably crispy on the outside and melty on the inside. This is exactly why they activate our brain's pleasure centers and trigger the release of those feel-good hormones. And let's not even get started on that cheese pull.
The iconic cheese pull phenomenon first went viral in the mid-2010s, but it's much more than just a visual trend. It actually indicates that the mozzarella inside is hot, stretchy, and beautifully melted. This is a clear sign that the sticks are cooked to perfection. If you're after the ultimate cheese pull, regardless of the type of mozzarella cheese you decide to use, trying out a slightly different approach, like skipping the flour and wrapping the mozzarella in rice paper, can surprisingly make a massive difference.
When it comes to mozzarella stick breading, rice paper is actually a much better alternative to flour than most people realize. Not only will it tightly seal the cheese inside and keep it warm and gooey, but it will also create a crispy, crunchy exterior, regardless of whether you deep-fry them the traditional way, air fry them, or bake them. What's more, rice paper, like other rice-based coatings, tends to absorb less oil than traditional breading. This means that the mozzarella sticks will ultimately turn out lighter and far less greasy without losing their satisfying crunch.
Making mozzarella sticks with rice paper instead of flour is unbelievably simple
If you're thinking about giving this dish a try, you'll be happy to know that it's just as simple as our air-fryer homemade mozzarella sticks recipe. The only difference is that you need to swap the typical breadcrumb-only coating with rice paper. Once you prep your station and make sure everything is within reach, the first thing to do is to briefly soak a sheet of rice paper in warm water until it becomes nice and flexible.
Then, cut the rice paper sheet in half, pat it dry to remove the excess water, and put a mozzarella stick along its straight edge. Tuck in the sides and roll it up tightly, and then dip each wrapped mozzarella stick in egg, before coating it in panko mixed with your favorite seasonings — like garlic powder, paprika, and salt. If you don't have panko on hand, you can try using crushed potato chips, corn flakes, oats, or even nuts as simple bread crumb substitutes.
When that's done, it's best to freeze the mozzarella sticks overnight to help them hold their shape. However, if you're short on time, aim for a minimum of two hours before you deep-fry them or put them in the air fryer. While you wait for your mozzarella sticks to cook, simmer a simple marinara dipping sauce with olive oil, onions, garlic, crushed tomatoes, oregano, and basil. Once the mozzarella sticks have become beautifully crunchy and golden brown, take them out and enjoy them while they're still steaming hot.