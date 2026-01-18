Get A Better Mozzarella Stick Cheese Pull By Switching Up The Breading

Whether you're snacking on them during a Netflix binge or serving them as an appetizer or side dish, mozzarella sticks are incredibly hard to resist. Coated in breadcrumbs seasoned with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder, dredged in eggs and panko, and then deep-fried until perfectly golden brown, they're undeniably crispy on the outside and melty on the inside. This is exactly why they activate our brain's pleasure centers and trigger the release of those feel-good hormones. And let's not even get started on that cheese pull.

The iconic cheese pull phenomenon first went viral in the mid-2010s, but it's much more than just a visual trend. It actually indicates that the mozzarella inside is hot, stretchy, and beautifully melted. This is a clear sign that the sticks are cooked to perfection. If you're after the ultimate cheese pull, regardless of the type of mozzarella cheese you decide to use, trying out a slightly different approach, like skipping the flour and wrapping the mozzarella in rice paper, can surprisingly make a massive difference.

When it comes to mozzarella stick breading, rice paper is actually a much better alternative to flour than most people realize. Not only will it tightly seal the cheese inside and keep it warm and gooey, but it will also create a crispy, crunchy exterior, regardless of whether you deep-fry them the traditional way, air fry them, or bake them. What's more, rice paper, like other rice-based coatings, tends to absorb less oil than traditional breading. This means that the mozzarella sticks will ultimately turn out lighter and far less greasy without losing their satisfying crunch.