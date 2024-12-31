4 Simple Substitutes For Bread Crumbs In A Recipe

Breadcrumbs are a pretty standard finishing touch for covering casseroles, coating proteins like chicken and fish, adding texture to homemade mac and cheese, and even topping ice cream. If you're browsing the aisles, you'll find many different types of breadcrumbs, including panko and plain ones which differ in size and crunch. If you're taking the homemade route, in many cases, the best kind of bread for breadcrumbs is the most basic. However, if you don't have a loaf on hand and want to skip the store-bought stuff, or simply want to switch things up, there are plenty of other crunchy, crispy, and flavorful toppings to try in place of breadcrumbs.

You can't go wrong with a classic, but if you're open to giving your canister of breadcrumbs a rest, many of the ingredient swaps are hearty, accessible, and easy to put together. So, the next time you're looking to finish a dish, there's a whole world of standard snack items, breakfast basics, and pantry staples to try.