Never Stress Over Pork Roast Again: Aldi's Premade Kit Saves The Day (And Weeknight Dinners)
Cooking a pork roast from scratch can be a time-consuming project, but Aldi's premade pork roast kit by Tyson saves the day. Without it, you'd have to pick a good piece of pork, select the vegetables from the produce section, and make sure you have the right seasonings. You'd also need to make sure you have enough to feed however many people you're serving. Then you'd have to go home, chop your vegetables, brine your pork roast, and then actually roast it all with your seasonings. While you might reserve this meal for the weekends when you have more time and energy to do all that, which can easily take a couple of hours (maybe longer if you're cooking Rachael Ray's holiday pork roast), Aldi's kit can help you make it in a pinch.
Aldi's premade pork roast kit comes with everything you need, already prepped: boneless pork roast in a salt water solution, red potatoes, celery, carrots, and yellow onions. It's under $10 and is also sold at Kroger for a few dollars more, which is great if you have only one store nearby so you can take advantage of the convenience this kit offers. The nutrition label claims to feed five people, perfect for a family of four to five, or fewer people with leftovers for the next day. However, the seasoning packet contains soy and wheat, so if anyone in your family is allergic to those, you may want to use your own seasoning blend. All in all, it's a balanced, nutritious meal that provides a serving of protein from the pork, grains from the potatoes, and vegetables from the, well, vegetables.
How to cook Aldi's pork roast meal kit
The only components Aldi's premade pork roast kit is missing are a bit of dairy and some fruit. It's not entirely necessary, but if you really want to round out your meal, you can make some additions. Try adding some sour cream or Greek yogurt for a tangy complement to the savory meat, and some apple or pear slices for a serving of fruit that pairs nicely with pork. For convenience, you can use canned fruit and add it to the roast about 20 minutes before it's done cooking, or serve it as a side. For the dairy, drizzle your yogurt or sour cream over your plate of pork roast before serving for a richer flavor.
You can make this pork roast in your slow cooker in the morning, or pop it in the oven before dinner. Just make sure you give it enough time to cook. It needs eight to 10 hours on low or four to six hours on high in the slow cooker, or three to four hours in the oven. Your job is easy: Unwrap the meat and vegetables and place them in a slow cooker or oven-safe baking dish (or pot). Mix a cup of water with the seasoning packet and pour it over the food. Stir with a spoon to break up the meat a bit. Cover with a lid if you're using a pot or with aluminum foil if using a baking dish. Allow the dish to rest for three minutes for safety, and use a thermometer to ensure the meat's internal temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Then enjoy your easy-to-make meal.