Never Stress Over Pork Roast Again: Aldi's Premade Kit Saves The Day (And Weeknight Dinners)

Cooking a pork roast from scratch can be a time-consuming project, but Aldi's premade pork roast kit by Tyson saves the day. Without it, you'd have to pick a good piece of pork, select the vegetables from the produce section, and make sure you have the right seasonings. You'd also need to make sure you have enough to feed however many people you're serving. Then you'd have to go home, chop your vegetables, brine your pork roast, and then actually roast it all with your seasonings. While you might reserve this meal for the weekends when you have more time and energy to do all that, which can easily take a couple of hours (maybe longer if you're cooking Rachael Ray's holiday pork roast), Aldi's kit can help you make it in a pinch.

Aldi's premade pork roast kit comes with everything you need, already prepped: boneless pork roast in a salt water solution, red potatoes, celery, carrots, and yellow onions. It's under $10 and is also sold at Kroger for a few dollars more, which is great if you have only one store nearby so you can take advantage of the convenience this kit offers. The nutrition label claims to feed five people, perfect for a family of four to five, or fewer people with leftovers for the next day. However, the seasoning packet contains soy and wheat, so if anyone in your family is allergic to those, you may want to use your own seasoning blend. All in all, it's a balanced, nutritious meal that provides a serving of protein from the pork, grains from the potatoes, and vegetables from the, well, vegetables.