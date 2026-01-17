The Prices Of 10 Staple Groceries From The 1980s That Feel Like A Steal Today

These days, grocery prices have everyone trying to find the best deals. Between November 2024 and November 2025, food prices increased by 2.6% overall, but certain items saw more staggering increases. Products such as meat, poultry, fish, and eggs saw an average increase of 4.7% year over year, while non-alcoholic beverages increased 4.3%. Since 2020, grocery prices have grown exponentially — food is nearly 30% more expensive than it was five years ago. This is mostly due to global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

If you've ever compared food prices from 40 years ago to what they are now, it's hard to believe anything could have ever been so cheap. Surprisingly, though, prices in the 1980s were actually quite high, relatively speaking. The early 1980s were coming off what was eventually dubbed "The Great Inflation," when prices rose up to nearly 15%. So, while 1980s prices feel like a steal today, they were actually soaring for the time. Here's what a few staple groceries cost 40 years ago, what that would translate to today (based on calculations from the U.S. Inflation Calculator), and how it compares to today's actual grocery prices.