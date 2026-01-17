How To Cook Frozen Fried Fish In The Air Fryer (For Extra Crispy Results)

Thawing food that comes straight from the freezer takes a lot of time; it's definitely not for folks with gnawing hunger, looking to ravage a nice home-cooked meal as soon as possible. Fortunately, you can speed up the process by just tossing it right into an air fryer. It sounds controversial, but it's extremely convenient when you need to cook something like frozen fried fish in less than 15 minutes — 20 if you're working with a thicker piece. Just turn the temperature to 380 degrees Fahrenheit and watch it work its magic. Since there's a fan installed in the air fryer that allows hot air to circulate, not only does this result in an evenly browned piece, but it also develops a nice, uniform crisp — all without drowning the food in oil, as opposed to a traditional frying setup.

With the help of this versatile appliance, air fryers can get your food so crispy that you'd forget it even came straight from the freezer. That said, while it might not require a learning curve, watch out for common mistakes everyone makes when cooking frozen food in the air fryer. For instance, don't overcrowd it. It sounds like a clever workaround, but it won't make the process any faster. Instead, it won't cook evenly, and, even worse, some areas might even still be raw after the timer pings.