How To Cook Frozen Fried Fish In The Air Fryer (For Extra Crispy Results)
Thawing food that comes straight from the freezer takes a lot of time; it's definitely not for folks with gnawing hunger, looking to ravage a nice home-cooked meal as soon as possible. Fortunately, you can speed up the process by just tossing it right into an air fryer. It sounds controversial, but it's extremely convenient when you need to cook something like frozen fried fish in less than 15 minutes — 20 if you're working with a thicker piece. Just turn the temperature to 380 degrees Fahrenheit and watch it work its magic. Since there's a fan installed in the air fryer that allows hot air to circulate, not only does this result in an evenly browned piece, but it also develops a nice, uniform crisp — all without drowning the food in oil, as opposed to a traditional frying setup.
With the help of this versatile appliance, air fryers can get your food so crispy that you'd forget it even came straight from the freezer. That said, while it might not require a learning curve, watch out for common mistakes everyone makes when cooking frozen food in the air fryer. For instance, don't overcrowd it. It sounds like a clever workaround, but it won't make the process any faster. Instead, it won't cook evenly, and, even worse, some areas might even still be raw after the timer pings.
Air fry frozen fish like a true pro
While you don't have to make any tedious preparations when cooking frozen food with the appliance, you'd want to start by preheating your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to help ensure an even finish. Next comes the fun part: seasoning the fish to boost the flavor. Salt should already do the trick to enhance the seafood's natural taste, but feel free to get creative here. For a surefire fish fry, Old Bay is a classic seasoning to add, especially if you want a dash of complexity. Although part of an air fryer's appeal is how you can easily create a nice crunch without using oil, there are times when you don't have to go without it entirely. Spraying the fish with a modest layer of oil can help avoid the surface sticking to the air fryer basket. Once you've observed the necessary precautions and best practices, it should be smooth sailing from there. All you need to worry about is overcooking.
To avoid overcooking, the trick is to set the timer for 12 minutes and flip the fish afterwards to make both sides extra crispy, while also preventing an overcooked piece. Then, give it another three minutes in the air fryer to let the other side perfectly brown. If the finished product is still not to your liking, you can always try leaving it longer; just take a peek every now and then to ensure it's not overdone.