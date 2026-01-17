The Popular Brand We Didn't Expect To Make Such Low-Quality Canned Fish

You may not always expect top quality from canned fish, but there are some brands out there that offer a delicious product. The taste is typically better than the look, but in our own review of canned fish brands, there was one that seriously disappointed us. Goya is a brand known for its delicious canned goods and other food staples, and it's even our favorite brand of canned pumpkin. However, it seriously missed the mark on its canned sardines, and it's an item we certainly won't be buying again anytime soon.

Goya's sardines are wild caught and sit in a tomato sauce for added flavor. Unfortunately, they had a mushy consistency and were drowned in the watery and unappetizing tomato sauce. The sardines were also oddly large and oily, which made the dish all the more unappealing. Had the sardines not been in the tomato sauce, maybe the texture would have been better, but these were all around a bad experience to consume. Goya's canned fish doesn't have the best reviews online either, with one Reddit user saying, "Did not like it at all. Near the bottom of the list of what I would buy." While the canned fish is a cheap buy at around $3 for a 15 ounce can, sometimes you get what you pay for.