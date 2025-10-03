8 Times AI Fast Food Drive Thru Ordering Was A Complete Disaster

Fast food companies love to look for ways to make the cooking and ordering experiences more efficient, and many companies have decided AI is the way to go. Chances are that if you go to a major fast food restaurant and have to order through a speaker system, you'll end up talking to an AI agent rather than a human. McDonald's, Wendy's, KFC, Taco Bell, and others have been using drive-thru AI agents for a while now, and although some customers have been OK with it, many others have not. Complaints about wrong orders are legion, and there's even a trend now to yell out an excessively large order in rapid-fire speech to get a human to take over.

Many of the complaints point to simple inefficiency and an inability to get the order right the first time. Others have purposefully played with the AI to get it to stop working by ordering an enormous number of one item. However, some orders have become drive-thru disasters, with the AI system coming up with outlandish amounts and combinations that leave customers frustrated. In many cases, the experiences have been so infuriating that drivers simply left the drive thru without ordering. Read through this list of eight times AI ordering was a disaster before deciding whether your next fast-food order should be from your car or the counter inside the restaurant.