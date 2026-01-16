The Moldy Kirkland Yogurt That Sent Costco Shoppers Into A Tizzy

The 48-ounce tub of Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt seems like a great deal: well-priced, organic, non-fat, packed with protein and ... filled with mold? A common theme among many reviews on Costco's website is shoppers' disgust at finding mold growing on the surface of freshly-opened containers. Many of these horrified buyers are longtime customers of the product, as well. "I've frequently bought Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt and have considered it a great value — with excellent taste and nutritional quality — for nearly a decade. However, over the past year, there have been multiple instances where, upon opening a new tub, I found brownish-green mold on top of the yogurt," said one Costco shopper. "I will no longer purchase this product."

"We've noticed the quality has changed drastically," said another buyer. "Our last [two] containers smelled and tasted very weird directly after opening — seemingly rotten [or] sour ... which caused us to have to throw both containers out. [We] then opened a container today and there is black mold along the top part of the container," they said. "What is going on?"

The concerns about mold in this product don't appear to be one-offs from random customers. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a nationwide recall of the Kirkland Greek Yogurt in 2024 after finding mold contamination in some 24-packs of the product at Costco stores throughout the country.