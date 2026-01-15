Pancakes have been a go-to breakfast favorite for generations, but there was once a much heartier dish served to hungry and bleary-eyed folks in the morning. It was loved by the likes of Charlie Chaplin and even Spider-Man, who's Aunt May would fill the webbed one up with before his adventures. They're called wheatcakes. Unlike modern pancakes, these tended to be made with a combination of buckwheat flour and whole wheat flour (some mid-19th century recipes instead called for cornmeal), and were often sweetened with molasses, all making for an earthier, heartier dish.

Buckwheat isn't actually wheat, but rather a seed from a cousin of rhubarb and sorrel, which has a nutty flavor. The wheatcakes's likeliest antecedent are buckwheat crepes from Brittany, in France, which have a history stretching back to the Middle Ages, with the first written recipe appearing in a 14th century cookbook. In the United States, buckwheat cakes (made without whole wheat) have been a staple dish in West Virginia since the mid-19th century, predating its statehood. However, like most food history, things can be complicated, especially when it comes to pancake-related terminology. There are a lot of names for the same or similar dishes, depending on the geographical area, and wheatcakes are no exception.