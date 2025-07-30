Savory, Easy-To-Make Birria Tacos Start With This Aldi Meat Section Gem

Hailing from Jalisco, Mexico, birria is prepared as a stewed dish using goat or lamb meat and in Northern Mexico it is made using beef. The birria tacos (or quesabirria) that have become popular in the United States are usually made with beef. In the last few years, birria tacos earned their spot as one of the tastiest, must-try taco creations (up there with al pastor tacos, FYI). If you're a regular at your local Aldi, you'll know that not only is it the nation's cheapest grocery store, but it is teeming with opportunities to try new things from around the world. Aldi's birria seasoned chuck roast is inspiring many to try birria tacos for the first time and the result is a savory snack that is hard to turn back from.

Aldi's birria roast is praised because it is well seasoned and its flavor closely resembles the birria taste that many love. The pre-seasoned beef cuts out extra work, but some add a generous amount of salsa and a bit of water or broth to their slow cooker to further bring out the flavor. While some expressed disappointment with this Aldi product, noting that it felt quite hard to shred and chew after cooking, others find the results to be juicy each time they prepare it. Be sure to cook it in the slow cooker or in the oven for around eight hours (low and slow is ideal for best results) for a succulent and tender result.