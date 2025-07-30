Savory, Easy-To-Make Birria Tacos Start With This Aldi Meat Section Gem
Hailing from Jalisco, Mexico, birria is prepared as a stewed dish using goat or lamb meat and in Northern Mexico it is made using beef. The birria tacos (or quesabirria) that have become popular in the United States are usually made with beef. In the last few years, birria tacos earned their spot as one of the tastiest, must-try taco creations (up there with al pastor tacos, FYI). If you're a regular at your local Aldi, you'll know that not only is it the nation's cheapest grocery store, but it is teeming with opportunities to try new things from around the world. Aldi's birria seasoned chuck roast is inspiring many to try birria tacos for the first time and the result is a savory snack that is hard to turn back from.
Aldi's birria roast is praised because it is well seasoned and its flavor closely resembles the birria taste that many love. The pre-seasoned beef cuts out extra work, but some add a generous amount of salsa and a bit of water or broth to their slow cooker to further bring out the flavor. While some expressed disappointment with this Aldi product, noting that it felt quite hard to shred and chew after cooking, others find the results to be juicy each time they prepare it. Be sure to cook it in the slow cooker or in the oven for around eight hours (low and slow is ideal for best results) for a succulent and tender result.
How to make the tastiest birria tacos
Besides the seasoned beef, the key ingredients you'll need to make your birria tacos include melting cheese like mozzarella or Oaxacan cheese, lime juice, minced onions, cilantro, and corn tortillas. Others like to add beef broth for extra taste but this is entirely optional. Some also spruce up their tacos with guacamole (be sure to use this tip for an extra smooth guacamole experience), sour cream or crema, and extra onions and radishes. For a touch of sweetness, you can add carrots or cinnamon to the pot while the birria cooks to balance out the savory notes.
To ramp up the flavor, be sure to douse your taco in the red broth from the cooked birria before adding it to the frying pan. Corn tortillas are typically used as they offer an earthy and nuttier taste to the meal that makes for a perfect savory bite. If you can't get your hands on corn tortillas or prefer flour tortillas, this option provides a slightly sweeter tortilla with a softer, less chewy bite.
The final element for irresistible birria tacos is the consommé — which is the broth from the meat mixed with seasonings, tomatoes, dried herbs, lime juice, dried red chiles, and other fragrant ingredients. Dipping slightly crispy tacos into the consommé takes the experience to another (even if it isn't traditionally done in Mexico). Serve in a small bowl and top with cilantro and diced white onion for maximum flavor.