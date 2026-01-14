To Find The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream, Look For This Ingredient First

Store-bought ice cream can really hit the spot, but buying exactly the thing to satisfy your craving can be tricky, as what many brands are selling in the freezer section is more appropriately referred to as a "frozen dairy dessert" than ice cream. And if you want to make sure that you're getting the best ice cream, cream is the one ingredient your treat needs to have, and ideally, it should be first on the ingredient list.

While cream may seem like an obvious requirement in an ice cream recipe, many companies are relying on processed substitutes and cream alternatives. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, to be considered real ice cream, a product has to have at least 10% dairy fat and has to be no more than 50% air. Whipping air into ice cream is important, though if you go too far, the flavor and texture will suffer. It's called "overrun," and it helps prevent large ice crystals from forming, ensuring your ice cream stays creamy. It's the fat from the cream that helps keep the air bubbles stable. If you don't use cream — or don't use enough cream — you have to add fat from other sources (such as vegetable or coconut oil) or even add emulsifiers and additional stabilizers (glycerides and gums).