We Found The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Soup
You can always rely on Trader Joe's for its seasonal items, and this one soup has us coming back every time. Trader Joe's soups are quite the popular item amongst shoppers, and the chain has a number of flavors to choose from. Whether you're looking for a classic broccoli cheddar or the viral lasagna soup, Trader Joe's has it all. In our own ranking of Trader Joe's soups, the No. 1 spot went to a soup you can only get during certain seasons, but it's definitely worth the wait. The Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque is the comfort meal you need on rotation during the fall.
The bisque is a base of pumpkin puree and butternut squash, along with brown butter and sage to give the soup an added warmth. It's creamy, subtly sweet, and the ultimate autumn overload. Even if you're not a fan of pumpkin, this soup offers the perfect balance of flavors. Some reviews of this bisque claim it even tastes similar to a homemade recipe. If you're a first-time shopper at Trader Joe's, this soup is a must-have.
What made the Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque stand out
The Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque really set the bar high, but, truthfully, none of Trader Joe's soups left us disappointed. Even the last place spot, the Tomato Feta Soup, was still flavorful and enjoyable — especially if you're a big fan of tomato. However, the Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque was flavorful enough to stand alone without needing a side dish to pair it with. That said, for an enhanced flavor, added seasonings or spices can really bring the soup to the next level. Crispy jalapeños are popular, and some shoppers even add pasta for texture and to make it extra filling.
While there are some Trader Joe's fall items you should avoid, this bisque is certainly not one of them. Sadly, this delicious soup can only be enjoyed during the autumn months, so it's important to stock up while you can. Shoppers have noticed seasonal items typically stick around until they're sold out, but this soup is sure to go quickly. We'll be marking our calendars every fall for the release of the Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque.