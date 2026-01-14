We Found The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Soup

You can always rely on Trader Joe's for its seasonal items, and this one soup has us coming back every time. Trader Joe's soups are quite the popular item amongst shoppers, and the chain has a number of flavors to choose from. Whether you're looking for a classic broccoli cheddar or the viral lasagna soup, Trader Joe's has it all. In our own ranking of Trader Joe's soups, the No. 1 spot went to a soup you can only get during certain seasons, but it's definitely worth the wait. The Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque is the comfort meal you need on rotation during the fall.

The bisque is a base of pumpkin puree and butternut squash, along with brown butter and sage to give the soup an added warmth. It's creamy, subtly sweet, and the ultimate autumn overload. Even if you're not a fan of pumpkin, this soup offers the perfect balance of flavors. Some reviews of this bisque claim it even tastes similar to a homemade recipe. If you're a first-time shopper at Trader Joe's, this soup is a must-have.