America's First Bottled Bourbon Brand Is Still At Liquor Stores Today

Bourbon is, arguably, one of America's most distinctive products. If you frequent bars at all, there's a good chance you're familiar with at least a few of the brown bottles on the shelves, even if you don't drink bourbon. But there's one bottle that holds the esteemed distinction of being the oldest continuously bottled bourbon in the nation. Sure, it might not be as popular as Maker's Mark or as award-winning as bourbons like Blanton's, but Old Forester holds its own as not just the oldest, but the only bourbon that has been sold uninterrupted by the same company even during Prohibition. And what's even cooler is that you can still spot it in bars and on liquor store shelves today.

Yes, despite the whiskey industry facing difficulties in modern times, Old Forester has literally survived all of its previous ups and downs. First introduced back in the late 1800s, bottles of Old Forester have been churned out from its Kentucky distillery for over 150 years now. Sure, the distillery itself and its products look a little different now than when things first got going, but the next time you spot a bottle of Old Forester, just know that you're looking at a brand that has truly withstood the test of time. But if you really want to impress your fellow bargoers with your trivia knowledge, it's worth brushing up on how Old Forester got started and which of its bourbons today is the closest to the original.