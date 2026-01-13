The Publix Deli Item That's Stealing The Spotlight From Subs

After social media food trends have fizzled out, you might find yourself wondering if you really liked them or whether you just got caught up on the bandwagon. Whatever the reason behind your obsession, the novelty of trying something new that everyone has been raving about is enough to pique anyone's interest. To try the latest foodie fixation, you're going to want to stop by Publix. There's a new social media craze in town, and rumor has it, the Publix deli's hot honey chicken salad is stealing the spotlight from the store's subs, so much so that this customer creation has its own band of loyal followers, some of whom have even lined up outside the chain before it's opened in anticipation. For a dish to eclipse the popular subs, you expect it to be good. Fortunately, just based on the face value alone, one's enjoyment is basically written in the stars.

Now considered one of the best items you need to buy on your first trip to Publix, the mouthwatering salad has all the good stuff. Most likely inspired by the deli's hot honey chicken tender sub that is actually on the menu, foodies are fawning over this customizable fare. General feedback is that it's quite filling, so even without indulging up until the last bite you might already find yourself satisfied. At the very least, the jam-packed meal is a good bang for your buck, costing roughly between $11.99 and $14, depending on add-ons.