The Box From This Costco Kirkland Kitchen Essential Is Always Worth Saving. Here's Why

Plastic wrap can be one of the kitchen's most irritating tools when it doesn't work properly. That's why Costco shoppers in the know praise the Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap. The product's packaging makes measuring and cutting a cinch. Its attached cutting blade cleanly slices wrap — no bunching — and doesn't fall off the box. The product has a legion of loyal fans, some of whom report these precious rolls lasting for years — over a decade for some. So if you're one of the Costco shoppers who still owns this product in its bright yellow box, we implore you not to throw that package away when you reach the end of your roll. Instead, transfer your new plastic wrap into it.

The problem is that Costco is no longer making this exact product or its coveted yellow packaging. The product link is still live on Costco's website, but it appears to have been out of stock for at least three years. If you've just run out of it and plan to head to Costco's plastic wrap aisle, you'll find only red or blue packages of Kirkland Signature plastic wrap — two different sizes — and they don't say "Stretch-Tite" on them. Sure, they come with an "Easy Cutter," that little tab that zips across your plastic wrap and slices it, but customers complain that it's just not the same as the one on the Stretch-Tite box. The new slide cutter is permanently affixed to the top of the package rather than adjustable, where you could attach it to the serrated cutting teeth on the box. Even worse, the slider doesn't stay put.