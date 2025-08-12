Organize Kitchen Drawers With Ease Using The 'Take 10 Away Method'

Organizing every drawer in your kitchen is a big project, especially if any of them is a classic junk drawer stacked to the brim with takeout menus and batteries. You have to take each one out of its frame to do it correctly, emptying them out to painstakingly sort their contents. Alas, it's the kind of housekeeping project that must be done occasionally. And while there's no skirting around the job of decluttering kitchen drawers, there is a way to make it less overwhelming and maybe just a little bit more fun. Introducing the "Take 10 away method," a decluttering technique that breaks down the intense project of organizing kitchen drawers.

The "Take 10 away method" weaves decluttering into the rest of your daily activities, making it seem like less of a chore. Start by choosing 10 items to remove from your kitchen drawers every day. Chip away at the project, dedicating your energy to removing at least this amount daily until your compartments are all organized. Some days you'll get to 10 and decide to do a little more, other days you might only remove five items before you move on to another project. Regardless, practicing the "Take 10 away method" creates a manageable schedule for organizing kitchen drawers (and the rest of the kitchen, too).