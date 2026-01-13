The Ingredients In Culver's Signature Sauce That Give It Major Depth Of Flavor

In July 2023, Culver's announced that it had created its first signature sauce, intended to be a unique taste experience among fast food restaurants. If you haven't tried it yet, you might ask, what is Culver's Signature Sauce? It's often described as a tangy, creamy treat that boasts notes of ​​buttermilk, savory Parmesan, and hints of blue cheese. Yet, when you try it, you will detect more interesting flavors hidden within this sauce's profile. Discovering what they are and how they affect the sauce's taste will help you make your own version at home.

When you break down the ingredients of Culver's Signature Sauce, you'll find that it is basically composed of a mayonnaise base with buttermilk, Parmesan, blue cheese, garlic, onion, and spices, which you might expect from the description of the taste. Looking further at the ingredients, however, you'll discover the sauce contains jalapeños and chipotle pepper powder, which add a touch of heat; yeast extract, which adds a meaty and rich umami flavor; mustard flour, which is tangy and pungent; dried bell peppers, contributing a peppery flavor; and a bit of sweetness from sugar. These ingredients add depth to the base recipe and create interesting contrasts, such as spicy and sweet, as well as complementary combinations of creamy, rich cheeses, and an overall sense of umami. To experience this flavor in a variety of ways, use one of our Culver's ordering hacks and add this signature sauce to customize your menu options when you place an order.