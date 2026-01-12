Frank Sinatra Sold His Mom's Famous Marinara In The '80s: Jars Are Still Available On eBay

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frank Sinatra liked to say his favorite cook was his mother, Natalina "Dolly" Garaventa Sinatra, and it was her pasta sauce that he had a particular fondness for. His mom's marinara was one of Sinatra's favorite foods, along with a long list of other classic Italian dishes. The crooner and actor publicly shared her recipe, which included canned tomatoes, over the years including on an episode of "The Dinah Shore Show" and in the 1980 celebrity cookbook "Harmony in the Kitchen."

In the late 80s, he joined forces with a San Francisco food company, Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc., to market the pasta sauce. And while he gave his mother credit, when he launched the line, he was claiming the sauce his own. By then, Sinatra, who was 74 at the time, had been publicly sharing and cooking the recipe for decades. Sinatra's brand was sold under the name Artanis (Sinatra backwards) and included a variety of four different pasta sauces. At the time, he joined a long list of celebrity Italian-American food products that included Paul Newman, Al Lewis, the actor who portrayed "Grampa" on TV's "The Munsters" and (strangely) even Chrysler's chairman Lee Iacocca.