The Unexpected Menu Category Where Outback Steakhouse Beats Texas Roadhouse

Although Outback Steakhouse has more seafood options, if cost is a factor, consider the overall prices at both restaurants before committing to one. Outback's ahi tuna dish costs $22 and is the chain's cheapest seafood option; it comes with vegetables and crispy noodles, plus soy ginger sauce and wasabi. The salmon dishes range from $28 for the Perfectly Grilled Salmon to almost $31 for the Toowoomba Salmon, which comes with shrimp and a creamy Creole sauce. The shrimp entrée is $26 and features seasoned, flame-grilled shrimp paired with Outback's remoulade sauce. Outback's most expensive seafood item is its lobster tails, which cost $39 for two steamed tails. Customers generally love the lobster tails, with one Yelp review saying it's "tender" and "cooked perfectly." Diners also say the coconut shrimp appetizer is a can't-miss dish, with Yelp reviews referring to it as one of the best menu items.

While Texas Roadhouse lacks options, the prices are better. There are two salmon sizes offered: 5 ounces and 8 ounces. The 5-ounce choice costs just $17, while the 8-ounce portion is $21. Both are cheaper than any of the Outback options, and although Outback doesn't list the portion size of its grilled salmon, it's rumored to be 7 ounces. Texas Roadhouse offers a nine-piece shrimp dish for $18 or a 12-piece shrimp dish for $21, which is still $5 less than a similar shrimp dish at Outback. Plus, this grilled shrimp meal is one of the Outback dishes we tend to avoid.