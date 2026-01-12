Want That Extra-Crispy Steak Sear? Here's How To Ensure Your Oil Is Hot Enough

For many home chefs, the perfect steak is a holy grail. The balance between tender, blushing pink meat and a great crust, with beautifully rendered fat and deep, rich flavor is difficult to achieve, and making truly great steak isn't as simple as following a recipe. It's a combination of experience, knowledge, and focus. One common meat searing mistake concerns temperature — specifically, the temperature of the oil in the pan. Trying to sear your steak before the oil has had time to come up to temperature can result in overcooked, uneven meat, and an underdeveloped crust.

Ideally, you want the oil to reach just below its smoke point (around 400 degrees Fahrenheit or more, depending on the oil) which will give you enough heat to achieve a restaurant-quality crust and a perfect medium-rare interior. But how can you tell when the oil has come up to temperature? The easiest method is to keep a close eye on it — once the oil is hot enough, it'll shimmer, almost vibrating, with lines across its surface. It'll loosen up, too: When you tilt the pan, it should run quickly across the surface. When meat hits the oil, it should sizzle vigorously, and ideally not stick to the pan, developing a crispy sear in just a couple minutes.