Ever Wonder How Restaurant Steaks Get Their Crispy Sear? Here's The Trick

One hallmark of an excellent, restaurant-quality steak is a golden-brown, crispy crust — that thin layer of caramelized, slightly charred beef that deepens the meat's flavor profile while making it feel even juicier through contrasting textures. The moment you hear the sound of a steak searing perfectly on a sizzling pan, you just know that you're going to get a beautiful crust on it. That is, until you rest your steak.

Resting is a crucial step to getting your steaks to their ideal temperature, so it's definitely something you want to do. Residual heat continues to cook the meat when it's off the pan, and cutting into your steak too soon can interrupt this process. Resting, however, can also soften your steak's surface, especially if you make the incredibly common, crust-ruining mistake of tenting it in foil. So how are you supposed to get that restaurant-worthy sear on your steak if the best way to get a perfect cook on it messes up the crisp exterior? A technique known as flashing.

Before serving a steak, many restaurant cooks put their steaks in a hot oven, broiler, or on a grill for a final sear, giving the meat a last-minute dose of the Maillard reaction to basically re-crisp the crust. If you want to cook a restaurant-quality steak at home — especially one with a beautiful sear — make sure to add flashing to your repertoire of techniques.