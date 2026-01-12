For Better Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Swap Tortilla Chips With This
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's tough to beat Buffalo chicken. It's tough to beat nachos. It's really tough to beat both of them combined. The mix of Buffalo chicken and nachos form something even more magical than either on their own. And believe it or not, we think there's a way to elevate Buffalo chicken nachos to an even higher level with a simple swap: Get rid of the tortilla chips in favor of Buffalo-flavored pretzel thins. The uber-crunchy, well-seasoned pretzels are perfect for delivering bite after bite of spicy, cheesy, chicken-y deliciousness.
There are two reasons why Buffalo-flavored pretzel thins, like the ones from Snack Factory, are the perfect way to boost the flavor of your next plate of Buffalo chicken nachos. First, obviously, the flavor is next-level. You've got both salt and spice in each bite, which perfectly plays into this snack's flavor profile. Both the spiciness of your chicken mix and the coolness of your ranch drizzle or melty blue cheese crumbles work well with the heat of each pretzel bite. Secondly, pretzel thins are pretty sturdy, and are far less likely than tortilla chips to break under the weight of your hefty nacho toppings. Whether you want to pile on tons of chicken for a protein-rich dish (try topping your pretzels with Buffalo chicken dip), lots of Buffalo sauce to kick up the heat, or you're in the mood for a particularly cheesy plate of nachos, using pretzel thins will help you enjoy every bit without creating a soggy mess.
Tips to make the most of your Buffalo-flavored pretzel thin nachos
Ready for a plate of salty, well-seasoned, spicy Buffalo goodness? First, you'll want to spread your pretzel thins out in an even layer, just like you would with tortilla chips. It's best to use a fresh bag so you don't end up with a bunch of broken pretzels, as unbroken pieces will make it easier to get a bunch of toppings on each bite (save the little pieces to add a salty twist to baked goods). It's a great idea to give Buffalo-flavored pretzel thins a go, but if you're in the mood for a little less heat, try using a ranch-flavored (or even plain) version instead.
To avoid burning your pretzel thins, try to get as many of them under your nacho toppings as possible. Instead of cooking your tray of nachos for an extended period of time, try simply placing it under the broiler (or into the air fryer) for a minute or two. This will give your nachos the perfect amount of time to crisp up without running the risk of burning your pretzels. When you take them out of the broiler, consider hitting them with a dusting of ranch seasoning to add a savory touch before you dig in.