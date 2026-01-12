Add One Ingredient To Your Avocado Toast For A Delicious Protein Boost
Avocado toast might have a bit of a reputation as an over-priced and uninventive brekkie item, but it does still stand a chance if you're willing to bring in some creativity. While Australia may be responsible for first putting avocado on toast, it has spread in popularity across the globe, and for good reason. It's easy to prepare and acts as a blank canvas that you can add your own spin to or bulk up with nutritious ingredients. And for your next avo toast experiment, one thing you may want to consider is adding one unlikely protein source: cottage cheese.
There are plenty of tips to upgrade your avocado toast, but an addition of cottage cheese is one of the best ways to pack in both protein and taste. Not only will this breakfast keep you satiated for longer, it will also spruce up an otherwise boring plate of avocado toast. Cottage is already excellent on toast, and when paired with avocado, you get double the creaminess in your plate.
Whether you're looking to start the day on a full stomach or seeking a perfect post-workout meal, you can bet on cottage cheese, since a serving of the low fat version (about half cup) equates to approximately 11 grams of protein. The protein in cottage cheese is also bioavailable (a fancy way of saying the body can absorb it easily), and the dairy food is a complete protein since it contains all nine essential amino acids. The cheese is known for its clumpy nature, savory notes, slight saltiness and mild flavor, meaning layering toppings is a good idea. Adding cottage cheese to your avo toast counts as an easy snack to make with minimal prep time — which is good news if you're pressed for time.
Tips to boost the flavor of your avocado cottage cheese toast
The trick is as simple as spreading cottage cheese over some toasted bread and layering sliced avocados on top before seasoning as usual. But there are ways to make this even better. Your avocado and cottage cheese combo benefits from a thick and flavorful bread as a base. Some options include sourdough, sprouted grain, rye, and wholegrain bread. If you're looking to ramp up the flavors and soften the toasted bread, you can smear a layer of butter or some vegan alternatives such as olive or coconut oil on it. The added nuttiness and richness makes a huge difference to the taste as you build your toast. Just remember to eat it shortly after serving to ensure that your cottage cheese doesn't turn the bread soggy.
If you're craving a warmer dish, you can make cheesy scrambled eggs for your avocado toast. Simply stir together cottage cheese with your eggs, scramble over the stovetop, add any extra seasonings, and top with as much avocado as desired. Not a fan of scramble? You could add a fried or hard-boiled egg to your avocado and cottage cheese combo for extra protein and an even creamier taste. As far as the avocado portion of the toast goes, you can keep it chunky by cutting it into slices or smash it for a smoother guacamole texture. For the smoothest guacamole, use the plastic bag tip to smash the avo to get an ultra creamy and mess-free spread. Finish with some cracked black pepper or chili flakes for a kick of spice, or add fresh basil or dill for a herbaceous touch.