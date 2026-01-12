Add One Ingredient To Your Avocado Toast For A Delicious Protein Boost

Avocado toast might have a bit of a reputation as an over-priced and uninventive brekkie item, but it does still stand a chance if you're willing to bring in some creativity. While Australia may be responsible for first putting avocado on toast, it has spread in popularity across the globe, and for good reason. It's easy to prepare and acts as a blank canvas that you can add your own spin to or bulk up with nutritious ingredients. And for your next avo toast experiment, one thing you may want to consider is adding one unlikely protein source: cottage cheese.

There are plenty of tips to upgrade your avocado toast, but an addition of cottage cheese is one of the best ways to pack in both protein and taste. Not only will this breakfast keep you satiated for longer, it will also spruce up an otherwise boring plate of avocado toast. Cottage is already excellent on toast, and when paired with avocado, you get double the creaminess in your plate.

Whether you're looking to start the day on a full stomach or seeking a perfect post-workout meal, you can bet on cottage cheese, since a serving of the low fat version (about half cup) equates to approximately 11 grams of protein. The protein in cottage cheese is also bioavailable (a fancy way of saying the body can absorb it easily), and the dairy food is a complete protein since it contains all nine essential amino acids. The cheese is known for its clumpy nature, savory notes, slight saltiness and mild flavor, meaning layering toppings is a good idea. Adding cottage cheese to your avo toast counts as an easy snack to make with minimal prep time — which is good news if you're pressed for time.