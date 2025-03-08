The Plastic Bag Tip That Gives You Smoother Guacamole

Guacamole can really complete a dish, whether it accompanies a Mexican-inspired meal or serves as a nacho dip that is filling, creamy, and guaranteed to hit the spot. Getting the ingredients together and then chopping and mincing them in a bowl may seem easy enough, but there is a more efficient way to get the results that are truly clump-free. Making use of a clean plastic bag is the secret to serving guacamole in an even easier way than the traditional method. Whether you're devoted to the simple and safe guac recipes or you like to get a little experimental with a not-so-classic guacamole creation, it is useful to have a go-to method to whip up this dish.

First, get all your guacamole ingredients together in a plastic or zip lock bag and seal it. Using your hands, mash the ingredients together through the plastic. Motions like kneading and massaging will help to get the ingredients smoothly blended together. Once you're happy with the consistency, slice a small hole in the corner of the bag (in a similar way to piping icing sugar) and squeeze the guacamole into a bowl. The beauty of this method is that it requires no extra tools, is hands-free (a win-win as far as food safety and hygiene goes), eliminates mess and clean-up, and saves you tons of time.