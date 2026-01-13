The Tate's Bake Shop Cookie Flavor We Ranked Dead Last

Even something as delightful and totally innocent as desserts like cookies have their critics. Sometimes it's a matter of personal preferences, but when it comes to the Tate's Bake Shop cookie flavor we ranked last, you might just find yourself nodding in agreement with our justified dismay. When we ranked 14 Tate's Bake Shop Cookies from worst to best, the Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies received the most flak. The name itself is appetizing — food tastes sweeter with a dash of salt, after all — but perhaps, even this fated match didn't save the cookies this time.

Tate's Bake Shop uses a caramel chip for this iteration, and that's only its first mistake. Perhaps it was trying to provide added texture, but the flavor just tastes artificial, with an overpowering sweetness that ruins the balance. That said, the biggest issue is how the ingredients appear not to have been mixed well. One bite will give you a sugar overload, while the next one will make you feel like you're munching on chips because of how salty it is. It's far different from the flavor we ranked best, the walnut chocolate chip cookie, which is pleasantly balanced all the way through.