The Tate's Bake Shop Cookie Flavor We Ranked Dead Last
Even something as delightful and totally innocent as desserts like cookies have their critics. Sometimes it's a matter of personal preferences, but when it comes to the Tate's Bake Shop cookie flavor we ranked last, you might just find yourself nodding in agreement with our justified dismay. When we ranked 14 Tate's Bake Shop Cookies from worst to best, the Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies received the most flak. The name itself is appetizing — food tastes sweeter with a dash of salt, after all — but perhaps, even this fated match didn't save the cookies this time.
Tate's Bake Shop uses a caramel chip for this iteration, and that's only its first mistake. Perhaps it was trying to provide added texture, but the flavor just tastes artificial, with an overpowering sweetness that ruins the balance. That said, the biggest issue is how the ingredients appear not to have been mixed well. One bite will give you a sugar overload, while the next one will make you feel like you're munching on chips because of how salty it is. It's far different from the flavor we ranked best, the walnut chocolate chip cookie, which is pleasantly balanced all the way through.
What customers think about these salted caramel cookies
It seems we're not the only ones disappointed with the Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip flavor from Tate's Bake Shop. There were quite a few individuals who expressed their dismay about the plastic-tasting cookies on the Tate's Bake Shop website, despite its overall positive four-star rating. Some disgruntled foodies mentioned how the cookies were overly salty with a conspicuous artificial flavoring. For a company that tries to advertise its treats as being crafted with quality ingredients, this is not what consumers would expect.
Other folks found the burnt flavor from the caramel to be off-putting, which is far from what you'd expect just based on its name. They also seem to lack the chocolate flavor that consumers expect based on the product's label, making the salted caramel front and center. However, some reviewers mentioned detecting a surprising butterscotch flavor.
Despite unsatisfactory remarks from several people, there's still a great number who enjoyed it. The cookies' most redeeming qualities seem to be their light, crunchy texture, so they may be a good fit for dipping into a glass of milk or crushing into a dessert topping. But in the sea of store-bought chocolate chip cookies, it's best to steer clear of these salted caramel chips and try Tate Bake Shop's other flavors instead.