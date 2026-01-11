Why Bourbon Needs To Stand Upright At All Times (Or Else)

What's more, a further side effect of storing bourbon on its side not only damages the cork over time, it impacts its ability to create a tight seal. This can ultimately let air into the bottle and unintentionally cause the prized and pricey liquid to oxidize, affecting its taste. Instead, store the bottles standing up and at attention, and if you are so inclined, you can turn them on their side occasionally to wet the cork to help maintain its integrity.

Bourbon, and all whiskey for that matter, is best stored in a cool, dry space out of direct sunlight. The less air the bourbon is exposed to the better, in terms of protecting its flavor. So, as you enjoy your tipple, some people advocate transferring the remaining bourbon to a smaller, air-tight, and ideally darker glass bottle so that the bourbon is protected. A closed cabinet may be best for storing bourbon so that it is not impacted by to too much light, but that may alter your bar's focal point. At the very least, make sure your bourbon is upright as it enjoys center stage bar placement so that your last drink tastes just as special as the first.