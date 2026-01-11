The Fancy Ikea Dishware That Brings A Sophisticated Vibe For A Cheap Price

Whether you're in the market for a 100% customized kitchen setup or simply need to declutter and organize your fridge once and for all, Ikea has you covered. Not only does Ikea have some of the best selection when it comes to kitchen organization, it also offers a wide variety of streamlined and beautifully modern dinette sets, along with all the essentials you need to make your kitchen fully functional. The best part is that the practical items Ikea offers, such as flatware and dishes, aren't just durable and fairly priced, they're also stylish, with an undeniably sophisticated vibe.

This is especially true for its latest collection of Krustistel dishes, which features standard 10-inch dinner plates, 8-inch side plates, and deep, wide bowls perfect for holding pasta, salad, or a hearty serving of oatmeal or soup. Each piece costs an average of about $4, meaning you could easily purchase 10 full place settings for about $120 — which is an even more exciting prospect when you realize how beautiful this collection is.

Each piece is incredibly elegant in its simplicity, with a standard ivory glaze interrupted by lightly textured gray or light beige color blocking. The plates have a lip at the edge as a finishing touch that also serves to keep food in place. Made of sturdy stoneware that's both microwave and dishwasher safe, this is the perfect collection for 20-somethings establishing a new home, or for those looking for a stylish setting for holiday meals.