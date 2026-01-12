The Science Behind Your Favorite Latte Art

Latte art adds a pleasant finesse to your morning routine, causing a little burst of joy when a barista serves your favorite milk-based coffee drink. Beginning home baristas can make latte art by learning a few expert tips including the right pouring speed, proper placement of the cup and pourer, and how to steam milk to the perfect level of frothiness. To help accomplish this, it helps to know the science behind heating milk that's used to make latte art.

The secret to latte art lies in the quality of your milk foam, which depends on how the milk's components react to heat and agitation. Baristas typically heat milk using a steam wand on an espresso machine, which shoots pressurized water vapor into the milk and swirls the milk in a vortex. This process creates microfoam as the proteins in the milk unfold from the heat and cling to the air bubbles, creating frothiness.

Choosing the right milk for making latte art relies on knowing how to balance the right amount of fat. Fat helps form the structure of your latte art, but too much fat makes the foam too dense. You want just enough so the proteins can surround air bubbles and create foam that holds its shape while remaining light enough to pour detailed designs.