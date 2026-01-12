The Bunless Burger Trend Just Got More Interesting With Sweet Potatoes

Using the best type of beef for juicy burgers means never having to wedge it between two delicious but high-calorie bread buns. In fact, bunless or bun-alternative burgers have become quite the norm. From nestling smash burgers in tortillas to wrapping thick, succulent patties in fresh lettuce, there seems to be no end to the creative options worth trying. But sometimes, those options seem like sad second-place alternatives to their more substantial bread-based counterparts. If you're looking for a more robust plant-based bun alternative, opt for sweet potatoes instead.

Sweet potatoes are nutritious, yes, but they also add a creamy texture and mildly sweet flavor to savory burgers. Since they're naturally grain-free, sweet potato buns are also a solid solution for anyone following diets like Whole30 or paleo.

To create delicious sweet potato bun burgers at home, just cook thick rounds of sweet potatoes as desired and make your burger as you like. That's the best part about using sweet potatoes as burger buns. There are many different ways to cook sweet potatoes and even more ways to top them.