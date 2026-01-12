The Bunless Burger Trend Just Got More Interesting With Sweet Potatoes
Using the best type of beef for juicy burgers means never having to wedge it between two delicious but high-calorie bread buns. In fact, bunless or bun-alternative burgers have become quite the norm. From nestling smash burgers in tortillas to wrapping thick, succulent patties in fresh lettuce, there seems to be no end to the creative options worth trying. But sometimes, those options seem like sad second-place alternatives to their more substantial bread-based counterparts. If you're looking for a more robust plant-based bun alternative, opt for sweet potatoes instead.
Sweet potatoes are nutritious, yes, but they also add a creamy texture and mildly sweet flavor to savory burgers. Since they're naturally grain-free, sweet potato buns are also a solid solution for anyone following diets like Whole30 or paleo.
To create delicious sweet potato bun burgers at home, just cook thick rounds of sweet potatoes as desired and make your burger as you like. That's the best part about using sweet potatoes as burger buns. There are many different ways to cook sweet potatoes and even more ways to top them.
How to transform sweet potatoes into delicious hamburger buns
To fit standard-size burger patties, use slices cut from the largest center portion of each sweet potato. Use the ends to make sliders or save them for another purpose, like meal prep. Since cooked sweet potatoes can be stored in your fridge for up to five days, you can easily cook a bunch of sweet potato buns of various sizes at once and reheat as needed during the week.
You can give your sweet potato buns caramelized edges by roasting them in your oven or air fryer. You can also cook them in a skillet with a bit of olive or coconut oil for extra flavor. Or try grilling them for a charred, smoky flavor. Whichever method you choose, cook them until they're just fork-tender. Overcooked sweet potato rounds are more likely to fall apart during mealtime. Although, if that happens, you can always make a deconstructed burger bowl with diced sweet potatoes, ground beef, and all your favorite extras.
For additional texture, include a variety of fresh and crunchy toppings, like tangy pickles, sliced red onion, and tomato. You can also include a crunchy and unexpected burger topping like wonton strips, crispy pan-fried bacon, or potato chips. When it comes to condiments, you can stick with old standbys like ketchup and mustard or add some homemade guacamole or sriracha-spiked Greek yogurt.