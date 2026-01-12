3 Spots In Your Kitchen You Should Be Cleaning With Shampoo

Shampoo can also be used to clean stainless steel sinks and chrome faucets that tend to collect fingerprints, water spots, and grease. All you need to do is apply a drop or two of shampoo to a sponge, gently scrub the surface, and rinse thoroughly with warm water. This quick hack will help lift the stubborn residue and leave the sink looking clean, shiny, and polished.

And if your kitchen has tile or linoleum floors (even if it's the worst kitchen flooring you can choose because it's a nightmare to clean), shampoo can be a very effective substitute for harsh chemicals and other unreliable DIY alternatives. Just combine the shampoo with lukewarm water in a bucket to create a mild cleaning solution, grab a mop, and wring out the excess liquid until it's damp before you swipe that tile floor clean.

With that in mind, if you're planning to use shampoo on these kitchen spots, choosing the right one matters. Even though most shampoos will do the trick, baby shampoo is often regarded as the best choice for a wide range of kitchen tasks because of its mild formula. Baby shampoo contains plant-derived surfactants such as cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB) and decyl glucoside. It's also free of synthetic dyes and fragrances, so it won't stain or damage your kitchen surfaces. That's why, while shampoo is designed for your hair, it can also be surprisingly useful for cleaning a few of the most overlooked spots in your kitchen.