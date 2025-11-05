How To Make An Eco-Friendly Kitchen Floor Cleaning Solution With Ingredients You Already Own

Sweeping your kitchen floor can be frustrating. Not only does it take a ridiculous amount of time, but no matter how often you do it, the floor never seems to be completely clean. It's even worse if it's made of natural stone tiles, which is hands down one of the worst kitchen floors you can choose and a nightmare to clean. Let's not even get started on those expensive cleaning products that never deliver the results they promise. And you might be surprised to learn that the secret to shiny floors is hiding in your kitchen pantry.

Jill Koch, creator of the online platform Jill Comes Clean, explained in an exclusive conversation that when it comes to cleaning floors, baking soda, castile soap, and vinegar are the most environmentally friendly substances to use. "Baking soda is mildly abrasive and great to sprinkle on floors before mopping for a little extra scrubbing power," Koch told Chowhound exclusively. "It can also help deodorize."

Meanwhile, castile soap, an olive or vegetable oil-based multi-purpose cleaner, works wonders when it comes to tackling dirty floors, grime, and germs. "Vinegar is a deodorizer and can sanitize," she explained further. "However, you don't want to use that on stone, tile, or wood floors." Koch added that lemon juice works just as well as vinegar, but both of those are better for linoleum.