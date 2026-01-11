Move Over Dollar Tree: Why Some Shoppers Are Choosing This Budget Store Instead

For years, Dollar Tree has been the obvious answer for cheap household buys, party supplies, and last-minute essentials. But lately, some budget shoppers are looking beyond the $1.25 aisle — not because they want to spend more, but because they want their homes to look a little better without a full makeover. That's where PopShelf comes in. It's less of a place you run into for necessities and more like a store you actually browse.

While Dollar Tree is great for basics, PopShelf leans hard into trend-driven decor, crafts, and seasonal items that already look styled. Think candles that don't scream "budget," storage that doesn't need disguising, and the kind of supplies that allow you to DIY more style into your kitchen without a ton of extra effort. The catch, of course, is price. Despite being owned by Dollar General, PopShelf isn't locked into Dollar Tree's ultra-low pricing, and though you'll certainly find a few items going for a dollar, most cost a few dollars more — think a lid storage rack for $5, a wood serving tray for $12, or a $25 wooden nutcracker.

For shoppers who care about aesthetics, that trade-off can make sense. Instead of buying something cheap and trying to upgrade it later, PopShelf offers items that feel more finished right off the shelf. It's still affordable — just aimed at people who want budget-friendly style, not just budget-friendly stuff.